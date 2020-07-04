24 fireworks complaints and counting: The Record for July 3, 2020

Friday, July 3, 2020

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear at the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

12:35 a.m. Officers received a call about a drunken pedestrian at the first block of Eighth Street.

7:01 a.m. Officers were called about a smoke investigation at the 40000 block of Routt County Road 129. A small plume of white smoke was seen from a grove of aspens. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue also responded.

7:22 a.m. Officers were called about criminal mischief at the Howelsen Hill Skate Park. An employee called to report two additional areas of the skate park were tagged with graffiti. This is an ongoing investigation.

8:14 a.m. Officers received a report of a trespassing incident at 102 Anglers Drive.

12:10 p.m. Officers received a call about a hit-and-run at the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. A side-view mirror was damaged. Officers made contact with the other driver.

12:42 p.m. Police responded to a crash at Sixth and Yampa streets. A cyclist was hit when a driver opened their door and hit the cyclist. No injuries were reported.

2:14 p.m. Police responded to a fireworks complaint at Village Drive and Columbine Drive. There were 24 other fireworks complaints.

5:10 p.m. Police responded to a call about a fight in an alley of 1100 block of Yampa Street. A man was carrying a walking stick and made people feel threatened. This is not the first situation with this man. Officers made contact with the man.

5:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at Hahns Peak Lake.

Total incidents: 92

Steamboat officers had 68 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 9 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to 3 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.