2023 Winter Carnival poster unfurled

Local artist Joanne Orce created this painting as the official poster for the 2023 Winter Carnival, which will run from Feb. 8-12 in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty/Courtesy image

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has revealed the original artwork for the 2023 Winter Carnival poster, a painting created by local artist Joanne Orce.

For the Winter Carnival poster, Orce drew inspiration not only from landscape, but from her roots as a lifelong athlete to paint a ski jumper in mid-ﬂight. According to carnival organizers, Orce wanted the poster to be centered around the kids, so she polled the children on her swim team to ﬁnd out their favorite Winter Carnival event, and the consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom, a race that features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill.

As a result, Orce integrated the Soda Pop Slalom into the foreground of her painting and included a lot of detail in what she describes as “this world on Howelsen Hill, kind of like Where’s Waldo.”

This year, the artwork is being printed on neck gaiters, which are also for purchase. Posters are $10 each, and the neck gaiters are $15 each. All proceeds benefit the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Additionally, a $10 Winter Carnival button or $15 neck gaiter is required for entry at all Winter Carnival spectating events. A button or gaiter will allow the wearer access to watch all of the events, though some may require additional registration or tickets. Skiers and riders will also get free lift tickets to ski or ride at Howelsen Hill from Feb. 8-12 with a neck gaiter or button.

Neck gaiters and posters are available at FM Light & Sons, Howelsen ticket office (gaiters only during Winter Carnival), Lyon’s Corner Drug, Off the Beaten Path, Pine Moon Fine Art Gallery, Ski Haus (gaiters only), Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty Offices and the SSWSC Office.

Also, Orce’s original artwork will be on display at Pine Moon Fine Art Gallery in Steamboat Springs, starting Friday, Dec. 9. It will remain there for public viewing until Feb. 12, when it will be auctioned off during Winter Carnival.

Visit SSWSC.org/pro-shop to purchase posters and neck gaiters online to be shipped directly to you, or email marketing@steamboatsir.com for more information on purchasing a limited edition giclee print or Winter Carnival poster or gaiter.

For more about the 2023 Winter Carnival, go to SSWSC.org/events/winter-carnival .