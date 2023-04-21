2023 Meeker Mustang Makeover will include 1 Routt County competitor
Jakob James, an 11-year-old from Oak Creek, will be the youngest participant in the 2023 Meeker Mustang Makeover.
The event gives Colorado youth an opportunity to train a formerly wild horse over 120 days before competing for prize money and scholarships. All horses are then auctioned after being shown off by their trainers.
More than 20 trainers are participating in the makeover this year, with some in the yearling division and others in the under saddle division, which features horses over 3 years old.
Youth will pick up their horses on Saturday, April 29, at Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds in Meeker.
Participants will have the opportunity to take part in the Starting a Yearling or Starting a Three-Year-Old clinics put on by Steve Mantle when they pick up their horses in Meeker.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.