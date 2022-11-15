2022 Winter Expo returns to the Steamboat Grant

The Steamboat Springs Chamber’s 2022 Winter Expo will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Steamboat Grand.

The event showcases Routt County businesses including restaurants, nonprofits, activity and recreation providers.

The expo is free to the public, brings about 300 attendees each year and serves as a great way to kick off the winter season for local businesses. There will be food and drinks for attendees to enjoy as well as prizes from all participating businesses that attendees can win.

“We want to help businesses promote their products, services and offerings,” said Cecilia Morter, programs manager at the Steamboat Springs Chamber. “The Winter Expo is a great opportunity to get involved if you are a new business in town, if you are offering a new product or menu, or if you are simply looking to expand your audience and network with other businesses and employees.”

Registration for the expo is open for all businesses and all participants must be chamber members.

Register at SteamboatChamber.com/Membership/Member-Events/Winter-Expo . The deadline for registration is Nov. 30.