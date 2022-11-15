2022 Winter Expo returns to the Steamboat Grant
The Steamboat Springs Chamber’s 2022 Winter Expo will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Steamboat Grand.
The event showcases Routt County businesses including restaurants, nonprofits, activity and recreation providers.
The expo is free to the public, brings about 300 attendees each year and serves as a great way to kick off the winter season for local businesses. There will be food and drinks for attendees to enjoy as well as prizes from all participating businesses that attendees can win.
“We want to help businesses promote their products, services and offerings,” said Cecilia Morter, programs manager at the Steamboat Springs Chamber. “The Winter Expo is a great opportunity to get involved if you are a new business in town, if you are offering a new product or menu, or if you are simply looking to expand your audience and network with other businesses and employees.”
Registration for the expo is open for all businesses and all participants must be chamber members.
Register at SteamboatChamber.com/Membership/Member-Events/Winter-Expo. The deadline for registration is Nov. 30.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.