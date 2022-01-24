2022 Winter Carnival poster unveiled

The 2022 Winter Carnival Poster was created by local artist MB Warner based on a postcard of Howelsen Hill in 1960.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy image

Created by local artist MB Warner, the original artwork for the 2022 Winter Carnival poster features an homage to Steamboat Springs’ past.

“When I was asked to paint the artwork for the annual Winter Carnival poster, I knew I wanted to evoke the emotion of old Steamboat and the joy and simplicity of the time,” Warner said in a statement.

He continued by describing how he researched old images from the photo archives at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, going through the whole collection until he found a postcard of Howelsen Hill Ski Area from Winter Carnival in 1960.

“It felt meant to be — it’s a retro look at what used to be there. It felt so real and so local. I just loved it,” Warner said.

The 2022 Winter Carnival poster was unfurled Monday, Jan. 24, by Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty. This year, the same artwork is also printed on neck gaiters.

Posters and neck gaiters are ready for purchase with posters $10 each, and the neck gaiters are $15. All proceeds will benefit the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

A 2022 Winter Carnival button, which costs $10, or a neck gaiter will be required for entry at Winter Carnival events. Additionally, a button or gaiter will grant access to all events for which someone registers, and skiers and riders will get free lift ticket entry at Howelsen Hill from Feb. 3-6.

Neck gaiters and posters are available at Lyon’s Corner Drug, FM Light & Sons, Ski Haus, Off the Beaten Path, Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty offices and the SSWSC Office.

People can also go online to SSWSC.org/pro-shop to purchase posters and gaiters or email marketing@steamboatsir.com for more information.