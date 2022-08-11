2022 Routt County Fair schedule of events
The 2022 Routt County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 12, to Aug. 21 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.
This year’s fair is bigger than ever and will include a live country performance from Ned Ledoux. The fair is under new management this year, and Noel Neal, fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator, said she is excited for the events to come.
She added that poultry shows will feature stuffed animals to avoid the spread of avian flu — different than in years past — but it’s still bound to be an adorable photo op.
“We hope that the community really enjoys it, so we can continue to do the larger conference for other years to come,” said Neal.
Calendar of events
Friday, Aug. 12
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling
8 a.m. — Home Arts Set up
8:30 a.m. — Open/4-H Ranch Horse Versatility
6 p.m. — Open Horse Show Freestyle Reining
Saturday, Aug. 13
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling
9 a.m. — Open Horse Show
6 p.m. — Ranch Sorting, Chicken Sorting
Sunday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling
9 a.m. — Open Horse Show/Gymkhana
Monday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling
9 a.m. — 4-H Western Horse Show
9 a.m. — Home Arts Superintendent Set Up
Tuesday, Aug. 16
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Dog Show
9 a.m. — 4-H English Show
Noon — 4-H Gymkhana
Noon — 4-H Rabbit and Poultry Check-in
6 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh-in
Wednesday Aug. 17
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Poultry Show
Open Poultry Show (immediately follows 4-H Show)
9 a.m. — Fancy Future Fair Royalty Fun
10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Sheep and Goat Weigh-in
11 a.m. — Egg Toss
11:30 a.m. — Steer Weigh-in
1 – 8 p.m. — Home Arts Check-in
3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Breeding Swine
3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship
5 – 7 p.m. — FFA Fundraiser BBQ all are Welcome
6 p.m. — Steamboat Motors Power Wheels Derby
7 – 7:30 p.m. — Ice Cream Social
7:30 p.m. — Open Jackpot Team Roping (with Breakaway), Muley Roping
Thursday, Aug. 18
“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank
8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall open
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show
Open Rabbit (immediately follows 4-H Show)
9 a.m. — Home Arts Judging begins
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — FM Light & Sons Ag Experience
12:30 p.m. — Bucket Calf Show
12:30 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy/Beef Breeding Show
2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship (MBP) Market Beef (immediately follows)
5 – 10 p.m. Beer Garden
7 p.m. — Mountain Valley Bank’s Beneath These Western Skies BONFIRE
Friday, Aug. 19
“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank
8am — Exhibit Hall opens
9am — Cloverbud for a day
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — FM Light & Sons Ag Experience
10 a.m. — Dress Your Animal Contest
11 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Goat Show
2 p.m. — Bum Lamb Contest
2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Breeding Sheep
4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship (immediately follows)
4-H/FFA Market Lamb Show (immediately follows)
5 – 11 p.m. — Beer Garden
6 p.m. — Wine and Beer Contest
7:30 p.m. — Hill Petroleum Demolition Derby, Stick Horse Rodeo, Royalty Crowning
Saturday, Aug. 20
“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden
8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall opens
8:30 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship
10 a.m. — Lion’s Club Parade, downtown Hayden
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB)
11 a.m. — YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ (T)
3 – 5 p.m. — 4-H Bobby Robinson Sr. Memorial Community BBQ Sponsored Alpine Bank and the Paoli Group
3 p.m. — KRAI Free Coke Floats (F)
3:30 – 11 p.m. — Beer Garden
4 p.m. — Exhibit Hall closes
4:30 p.m. — Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Sponsored by Master Petroleum
8:30 p.m. — Live Music by Ned LeDoux, Courtesy of Routt County Fair Advisory Board
Sunday, Aug. 21
“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden
8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall Opens
8:30 a.m. — Chuck Fulton Memorial Open Draft Horse Competition
9 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Pen tear-down – MPB closed to public
10 a.m. — Pretty Baby Contest
10 a.m. — Open Barrel Race, Youth Bull Riding, Mini Broncs
11 a.m. — YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’
12 – 4 p.m. — Home arts exhibit released, Open class payout (EH)
1 p.m. — Adopt-A- Pig, pre-registration and fee required (T)
1:30 p.m. — Adult Adopt-A- Pig contest, Pre-registration and fee required (T)
To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com
