2022 Routt County Fair schedule of events

Duck sorting is new to this year's Routt County Fair.

Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The 2022 Routt County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 12, to Aug. 21 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.

This year’s fair is bigger than ever and will include a live country performance from Ned Ledoux. The fair is under new management this year, and Noel Neal, fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator, said she is excited for the events to come.

She added that poultry shows will feature stuffed animals to avoid the spread of avian flu — different than in years past — but it’s still bound to be an adorable photo op.

“We hope that the community really enjoys it, so we can continue to do the larger conference for other years to come,” said Neal.

Calendar of events

Friday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling

8 a.m. — Home Arts Set up

8:30 a.m. — Open/4-H Ranch Horse Versatility

6 p.m. — Open Horse Show Freestyle Reining

Saturday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling

9 a.m. — Open Horse Show

6 p.m. — Ranch Sorting, Chicken Sorting

The Grand Champion steer of the 2021 Routt County Fair sold for $8,750 during the Junior Livestock Sale. It was purchased by Mountain West Insurance.

Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Sunday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling

9 a.m. — Open Horse Show/Gymkhana

Monday, Aug. 15

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling

9 a.m. — 4-H Western Horse Show

9 a.m. — Home Arts Superintendent Set Up

Get a weekly rundown of upcoming concerts, events and fun activities happening in Routt County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Tuesday, Aug. 16

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Dog Show

9 a.m. — 4-H English Show

Noon — 4-H Gymkhana

Noon — 4-H Rabbit and Poultry Check-in

6 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh-in

Wednesday Aug. 17

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Poultry Show

Open Poultry Show (immediately follows 4-H Show)

9 a.m. — Fancy Future Fair Royalty Fun

10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Sheep and Goat Weigh-in

11 a.m. — Egg Toss

11:30 a.m. — Steer Weigh-in

1 – 8 p.m. — Home Arts Check-in

3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Breeding Swine

3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship

5 – 7 p.m. — FFA Fundraiser BBQ all are Welcome

6 p.m. — Steamboat Motors Power Wheels Derby

7 – 7:30 p.m. — Ice Cream Social

7:30 p.m. — Open Jackpot Team Roping (with Breakaway), Muley Roping

Judge Terena Thomas reacts while interacting with Lukas Znamenacek during the showmanship portion of the 4-H Dog Show at the Routt County Fair. Znamenacek was reserve champion of the senior showmanship class.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thursday, Aug. 18

“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank

8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall open

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show

Open Rabbit (immediately follows 4-H Show)

9 a.m. — Home Arts Judging begins

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — FM Light & Sons Ag Experience

12:30 p.m. — Bucket Calf Show

12:30 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy/Beef Breeding Show

2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship (MBP) Market Beef (immediately follows)

5 – 10 p.m. Beer Garden

7 p.m. — Mountain Valley Bank’s Beneath These Western Skies BONFIRE

Friday, Aug. 19

“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank

8am — Exhibit Hall opens

9am — Cloverbud for a day

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — FM Light & Sons Ag Experience

10 a.m. — Dress Your Animal Contest

11 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Goat Show

2 p.m. — Bum Lamb Contest

2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Breeding Sheep

4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship (immediately follows)

4-H/FFA Market Lamb Show (immediately follows)

5 – 11 p.m. — Beer Garden

6 p.m. — Wine and Beer Contest

7:30 p.m. — Hill Petroleum Demolition Derby, Stick Horse Rodeo, Royalty Crowning

Lilly Venzke watches the action unfold during the 4-H Horse Show junior showmanship contest at the Routt County Fairgrounds.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Saturday, Aug. 20

“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden

8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall opens

8:30 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship

10 a.m. — Lion’s Club Parade, downtown Hayden

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB)

11 a.m. — YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ (T)

3 – 5 p.m. — 4-H Bobby Robinson Sr. Memorial Community BBQ Sponsored Alpine Bank and the Paoli Group

3 p.m. — KRAI Free Coke Floats (F)

3:30 – 11 p.m. — Beer Garden

4 p.m. — Exhibit Hall closes

4:30 p.m. — Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Sponsored by Master Petroleum

8:30 p.m. — Live Music by Ned LeDoux, Courtesy of Routt County Fair Advisory Board

Sunday, Aug. 21

“Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden

8 a.m. — Exhibit Hall Opens

8:30 a.m. — Chuck Fulton Memorial Open Draft Horse Competition

9 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Pen tear-down – MPB closed to public

10 a.m. — Pretty Baby Contest

10 a.m. — Open Barrel Race, Youth Bull Riding, Mini Broncs

11 a.m. — YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’

12 – 4 p.m. — Home arts exhibit released, Open class payout (EH)

1 p.m. — Adopt-A- Pig, pre-registration and fee required (T)

1:30 p.m. — Adult Adopt-A- Pig contest, Pre-registration and fee required (T)

To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com