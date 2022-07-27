2022 Navigator Award winners announced

The 2022 Navigator Awards winners have been announced and will be honored during a celebration at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Snow Bowl Steamboat.

Storm Peak Brewing has been named Business of the Year. The company has always had a high level of employee engagement and cares for its team, but during the pandemic, Storm Peak Brewing really stepped up, expanding its business and supporting nonprofits.

Hannah Hopkins, operating partner at Yampa Valley Kitchen, Mambo and Besame, is the winner of the Business Leader of the Year award. She values her employees well being and is committed to supporting local agriculture and area nonprofits. She also spoke at the economic summit this past year.

Geoff Petis, a broker at Colorado Group Realty, is the Young Professional of the Year. Petis is the president of the Chamber Board and often advocates for businesses at city and county meetings while serving on numerous boards in the community.

Dana Duran, executive director at Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado, is the recipient of the second-ever Nonprofit Leader award. Reopening the Boys and Girls Clubs in June 2020, she served as a leader to area nonprofits, who sought her guidance when setting policies during the pandemic. She was one of just five Boys and Girls Club executive directors nationally chosen to participate in an executive coaching program last year.

Each award winner will be featured in a story highlighting their accomplishments that will be published closer to the event.

Tickets range from $75 to $1,000 and can be purchased at events.com/r/en_US/tickets/2022-navigator-awards-steamboat-springs-august-851017 .

If you go What: 2022 Navigator Awards Celebration When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 Where: Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza Tickets: Events.com/r/en_US/tickets/2022-navigator-awards-steamboat-springs-august-851017

The Navigator Awards are presented annually by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber. This year marks the 24th year these awards have been given out to businesses and business and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the Steamboat community.

