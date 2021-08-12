2021 Routt County Fair Schedule of Events
This 2021 Routt County Fair runs from Aug. 13-22 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.
Friday, Aug. 13
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling (MPB)
8:30 a.m. Open/4-H Ranch Horse Versatility (OA)
6 p.m. Open Horse Show Freestyle Reining/Dressage (OA)
Saturday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling (MPB)
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (OA)
6 p.m. Ranch Sorting, Duck Sorting (OA)
Sunday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling (MPB)
9 a.m. Open Horse Show/Gymkhana (OA)
Monday, Aug. 16
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling (MPB)
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (OA)
9 a.m. Home Arts Superintendent Set Up
Tuesday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Stalling (MPB)
8:30 a.m. 4-H Dog Show (F)
9 a.m. 4-H English Show (OA)
Noon 4-H Gymkhana (OA)
Noon 4-H Rabbit and Poultry Check-in (SAB)
6 p.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh-in (MPB)
8 p.m. Dance for 4-H/FFA members (M)
Wednesday, Aug. 18
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show (SAB)
Open Poultry Show (immediately follows 4-H Show) (SAB)
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Sheep and Goat Weigh-in (MPB)
11 a.m. Egg Toss (SAB)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Steer Weigh-in (MBP: Closed to public during steer weigh-in)
1-8 p.m. Home Arts Check-in (EH)
3 p.m. 4-H/FFA Breeding Swine (MPB)
3 p.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship (MPB)
Market Swine Show (immediately follows Showman- ship) (MPB)
5-7 p.m. FFA Alumni Fundraiser Meal all are welcome (F)
7 p.m. Steamboat Motors Power Wheels Derby (M)
7:30 p.m. Open Jackpot Team Roping (with breakaway), Muley Roping (OA)
Thursday, Aug. 19
Exhibition Hall, Vendor, Inflatables, Midway open, “Ride Free Fun Day” Inflatable rides are free courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank
8 a.m. Exhibit Hall open
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show (SAB)
Open Rabbit (immediately follows 4-H Show) (SAB)
9 a.m. Home Arts Judging begins (EH)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB)
12:30 p.m. Bucket Calf Show (MPB)
12:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy/Beef Breeding Show (MPB)
2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship (MBP) Market Beef (immediately follows) (MPB)
5-10 p.m. Beer Garden (OA)
7 p.m. Mountain Valley Bank’s Back in the Saddle BONFIRE (OA)
Friday, Aug. 20
Exhibition Hall, Vendor, Inflatables, Midway open, “Ride Free Fun Day” Inflatable rides are free courtesy of Mountain Valley Bank
8 a.m. Exhibit Hall opens
9 a.m. Cloverbud for a day (EH)
9 a.m. 4-H/FFA Llama show (M)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB)
10 a.m. Dress Your Animal Contest (M)
11 a.m. 4-H/FFA Goat Show (MPB)
2 p.m. Bum Lamb Contest (MPB)
2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Breeding Sheep Show (MPB)
4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship (immediately follows) (MPB)
4-H/FFA Market Lamb Show (immediately follows) (MPB)
5-11 p.m. Beer Garden (T)
6 p.m. Wine and Beer Contest (EH)
7:30 p.m. Hill Petroleum Demolition Derby, Stick Horse Rodeo, Royalty Crowning
Saturday, Aug. 21
Exhibition Hall, Vendors, Inflatables, Midway open, “Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden 8am Exhibit Hall opens
8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship (MPB) 10am Lion’s Club Parade, downtown Hayden 10am-4pm FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB) 11am YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ (T)
Noon Open Barrel Race, Youth Bull Riding, Mini Broncs (OA)
3 p.m. 4-H Presale/Bobby Robinson Memorial BBQ (F) 3pm KRAI Free Coke Floats (F)
3:30-11 p.m. Beer Garden (southside MPB, Midway)
4:30 p.m. Master Petroleum’s Junior Livestock Sale (MPB)
8:30 p.m. Master Petroleum’s Barn Dance w/Live Mu- sic by Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band (M)
Sunday, Aug. 22
Exhibition Hall, Vendors, Inflatables, Midway open, “Ride Free Fun Day” Courtesy of the Town of Hayden, MPB Closed
8 a.m. Exhibit Hall Opens
8:30 a.m. Chuck Fulton Memorial Open Draft Horse Competition (OA)
10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (EH)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience (LB)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Pen tear-down (MPB closed to public)
11 a.m. YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ (T)
Noon to 2 p.m. Home Arts Exhibits , open class payout (EH)
1 p.m. Adopt-A- Pig, pre-registration and fee required (T)
1:30 p.m. Adult Adopt-A- Pig contest, pre-registration and fee required (T)
Legend
EH = Exhibit Hall
F = Field (east of MPB)
LB = Lockhart Barn
M = Midway
MPB = Multi-Purpose Building
OA = Outdoor Arena
SAB = Small Animal Barn
T = Track
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
2021 Routt County Fair Schedule of Events
This 2021 Routt County Fair runs from Aug. 13-22 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.