2021 Navigator Award winners announced

The 2021 Navigator Award winners have been announced, and this year’s recipients will be honored during a special outdoor celebration Sept. 8 at Snow Bowl.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. been named as Business of the Year. The entire Steamboat Resort team is being recognized for pulling off a successful ski season amid a global pandemic, providing a lifeline of tourism for Steamboat Springs businesses and a safe place to escape for locals and visitors.

Mike and Kathy Diemer, owners of Johnny B. Good will be honored as Business Persons of the Year. In addition to being longtime downtown business owners, the Diemers showed extraordinary creativity and resilience during COVID-19, being one of the first restaurants to offer takeout and delivery. They also found ways to support those impacted by the pandemic, including the creation of Hazie Days in honor of Hazie Werner, who was legendary for her hospitality and good will, by offering free items and specials to those who spend money with local businesses.

The third award recipient is Justin Keys, who has been tapped as Young Professional of the Year. Keys is the owner of The Barley and is active in the community supporting Advocates of Routt County and other nonprofits. He has created a community gathering place that caters to locals, and he was a restaurant leader when it came to responding to COVID-19 protocols.

A fourth award will be introduced this year, and Lisa Popovich will be the inaugural winner of the Nonprofit Leader of the Year award. She serves as executive director of Main Street Steamboat and played an integral part in the business community’s response to the pandemic. She successfully navigated protocols and was able to host Farmers Markets last summer, which offered a sense of normalcy and an opportunity for small business to connect with consumers during a tenuous time.

If you go What: 2021 Navigator Awards Celebration When: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 Where: Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza Cost: $65 per person For event and ticket information, visit SteamboatChamber.com/membership/member-events/navigator-awards/ .

The Navigator Awards are presented annually by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber. This year marks the 23nd year these awards have been given out to businesses and business and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the Steamboat community.

