2020 Yampa River Fest winners revealed
2020 Yampa River Fest winners revealed

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The results are in, and the winners of the 2020 Yampa River Festival have been announced. Below are some of the 1st place winners.

SUP Adventure

1st place: Katie McLaughin

Raft Downriver

1st place: Josh Duplechian

Raft Rodeo

1st place: Audrey Dwyer

Crazy Dog

1st place: joaquim.phoenix

Fly Fishing Moment

1st place: joaquim.phoenix

Yampa River Stewardship

1st place: Tully Angus Miller

Yampa Valley Heritage

1st place: Candice Bannister

Yampa River Art

1st place: Ben Saheb and Tom Wood

See a full list of winners at Friends of the Yampa’s website, friendsoftheyampa.com.

