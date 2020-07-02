2020 Yampa River Fest winners revealed
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The results are in, and the winners of the 2020 Yampa River Festival have been announced. Below are some of the 1st place winners.
SUP Adventure
1st place: Katie McLaughin
Raft Downriver
1st place: Josh Duplechian
Raft Rodeo
1st place: Audrey Dwyer
Crazy Dog
1st place: joaquim.phoenix
Fly Fishing Moment
1st place: joaquim.phoenix
Yampa River Stewardship
1st place: Tully Angus Miller
Yampa Valley Heritage
1st place: Candice Bannister
Yampa River Art
1st place: Ben Saheb and Tom Wood
See a full list of winners at Friends of the Yampa’s website, friendsoftheyampa.com.
