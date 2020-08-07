2020 Routt County Fair begins Saturday, offering virtual experience

Josie Meyring, 13, hugs her grand champion steer, Kit Kat, after taking him on his final tour of the show ring during the junior livestock sale at the 2019 Routt County Fair.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time since the Great Depression, the Routt County Fair will not be welcoming thousands to the fairgrounds in Hayden this August. Instead, the fair will be going virtual beginning Saturday, Aug. 8, and people will have the opportunity to celebrate the county’s agricultural heritage and traditions by participating in many of the traditional fair events online.

Youth from 4-H and FFA will show off their projects before judges and a limited number of family members at the fairgrounds, and cameras will be streaming live video to the Routt County 4-H Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoStateUniversityExtensionRouttCounty4H/live/).

The shows will kick off Saturday with the poultry show, followed by rabbits and beef on Sunday, goat and sheep on Monday and swine on Tuesday. There will also be a 4-H dog show on Wednesday and a 4-H horse show on Thursday.

The fair wraps up with the Routt County Junior Livestock Sale, and for the first time, the sale will take place online.

Anyone interested in supporting Routt County’s youth can register to attend the sale virtually at StockShowAuctions.com. The sale goes live at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 and will close at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. In addition to buying an animal, people can support the sale through add-ons, which are donations of any amount made to support a sale qualifier without purchasing the animal. All proceeds support Routt County 4-H and FFA participants.

The Junior Livestock Show is sponsored by Master Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Yampa Valley Bank, Yampa Valley Electric Association and KRAI.

Contact the Routt County Extension Office at 970-879-0825 or rcextension@co.routt.co.us for more information about the 2020 Routt County Fair.