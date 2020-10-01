2020 Navigator Award winners announced

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2020 Navigator Award winners have been announced, and this year’s honorees will be celebrated during a special drive-up event at the Meadows Parking Lot on Oct. 21.

Snow Bowl has been named as Business of the Year. After unveiling an extensive renovation last year, the business provided residents impacted by COVID-19 with free meals as part of its Family Bowl program this spring, serving over 20,000 meals to people in need.

Soniya Fidler has been named Business Person of the Year. She is CEO of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs and continues to provide outstanding leadership as the hospital and its staff remain on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third award recipient is Irene Avitia, who will be honored as Young Professional of the Year. Avitia serves as early childhood specialist at Integrated Community, she is a member of the First Impressions Early Childhood Council, and she helped create the new Yampa Valley Latinx Network, which serves Steamboat’s growing Latinx population.

If you go What: 2020 Navigator Awards

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Where: Meadows Parking Lot, 1165 Bangtail Way

Cost: $30; tickets can be purchased at steamboatchamber.com

The Navigator Awards are presented annually by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber. This years marks the 22nd year these awards have been given out to businesses and business leaders for their outstanding contributions to the Steamboat Springs community.

Tickets for the 2020 awards celebration, which will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, are $30 per person and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at steamboatchamber.com.