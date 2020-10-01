2020 election forums shift to virtual format

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Each year, Steamboat Pilot & Today and its partnering organizations sponsor annual election forums, and in 2020, due to COVID-19, the forums are going virtual.

The first forum, focused on candidates, will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, featuring the Senate District 8 race with Sen. Bob Rankin and Karl Hanlon, the District 2 Routt County Board of Commissioners race with Doug Monger and Tim Redmond and the State Board of Education race with Joyce Rankin and Mayling Simpson.

The second forum will take place from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring a debate on three important statewide ballot issues including the Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative (Proposition 114), National Popular Vote Interstate Compact Referendum (Proposition 113) and the Gallagher Amendment Repeal and Property Tax Assessment Rates Measure (Amendment B).

People can watch the forums on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, at SteamboatPilot.com/Election and on the SteamboatPilot.com homepage.

The forums are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Springs Chamber, the Routt County Democrats and the Routt County Republicans.

In advance of the forums, community members are invited to send questions pertaining to candidates and issues to Editor Lisa Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.