2019 Steamboat Amazing Race
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Amazing Race, benefitting Partners of Routt County, attracted 43 teams of two who navigated 17 challenge sites and six scavenger hunts across Steamboat Springs, with competitors ranging in age from 9 to 59.
The June 22 event involved more than 30 volunteers, and over $2,000 in race prizes and over $8,000 in drawing prizes were awarded to participants. All proceeds from the Amazing Race benefit Partners’ mentoring programs.
