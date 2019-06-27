 2019 Steamboat Amazing Race | SteamboatToday.com

2019 Steamboat Amazing Race

News | June 27, 2019

Evan and Sydney Soard
IMG_5203

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Amazing Race, benefitting Partners of Routt County, attracted 43 teams of two who navigated 17 challenge sites and six scavenger hunts across Steamboat Springs, with competitors ranging in age from 9 to 59.

Walter and Henry Magill 
IMG_5001

The June 22 event involved more than 30 volunteers, and over $2,000 in race prizes and over $8,000 in drawing prizes were awarded to participants. All proceeds from the Amazing Race benefit Partners’ mentoring programs.

Chandra and Campbell Miller
Courtesy photo
Jordan Beall and Vanessa Avitia
Courtesy photo
Suzy Magill and Stella Davies
Courtesy photo
Taye Dover and Vladan Chase
Courtesy photo

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Explore Steamboat
See more