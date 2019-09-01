2019 Navigator: Michael Guerrero will take on any job to help co-workers, customers

Michael Guerrero

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Michael Guerrero sat down for an interview about his rise in the Steamboat restaurant industry and his now beloved reputation among locals and visitors alike, he could not stop smiling.

Nervousness was one reason for the perpetual grin. As his coworkers at the Laundry explained, Guerrero would rather celebrate their successes than his own. He brings a similar mindset to the customers who walk through the restaurant doors, treating their satisfaction as paramount.

Laundry is one of seven locations under Rex’s Family of Restaurants, a higher-end option with a dark-stained wood and brick interior. Guerrero, its general manager, wants the experience to be intimate and sophisticated, a place for people to dine for pleasure as well as for business.

No matter their reason for coming, Guerrero aims to leave them with full bellies and happy faces.

“He really knows how to work a room,” said his boss, Tod “JJ” Johnson, senior manager at the restaurant. “He has a contagious smile.”

Guerrero started working in the Steamboat restaurant business as a humble busser for Mazzola’s, which has since joined the Rex’s conglomerate of restaurants. He steadily rose through the ranks over the years, learning as much as he could about the industry from his bosses.

A major lesson that Johnson taught him, as Guerrero remembers, is an attention to detail. Before the restaurant opens, Guerrero patrols the interior and exterior of the building, making minuscule adjustments to tables or wiping dirt from a floorboard.

According to Johnson, no job is below Guerrero as long as it helps his coworkers and the business.

“He’ll even jump in the dish pit if he needs to and do dishes,” Johnson said.

When customers start filing in for the evening, Guerrero takes on perhaps his most renowned role — that of a hospitable host.

If you go What: 2019 Navigator Awards When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 Where: The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Road Tickets: $65 per person; $650 for VIP table for 10; purchase online at https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/annual-navigator-awards-steamboat-springs-september-765337

“I try really hard to touch every table or greet every person at the door,” Guerrero said.

He meets people from all reaches of the globe, particularly during the busier summer and winter months. Many return to the restaurant on subsequent trips and ask for him.

“If you read our reviews, he is constantly mentioned,” Johnson said.

Angela Sherwood started working with Guerrero at Laundry two years ago, back when he was a bartender.

She still sees his eyes light up when guests arrive and that quintessential smile curling across his face.

“He is just happy you’re here,” she said.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.