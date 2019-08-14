2019 Navigator Award winners to be honored Sept. 6

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2019 Navigator Award winners have been selected and will be honored during a special celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Steamboat Grand.

Kerry Shea is the Business Person of the Year. He is a partner in Resort Ventures West, owner and managing broker for Ascent Real Estate and a partner in Cruisers Sub Shop.

Mountain Tap Brewery is Business of the Year. Brewery owners are Wendy and Rich Tucciarone and Jeff Goodhand.

Cole Hewitt, who serves as vice president and chief financial officer of Yampa Valley Bank, is this year’s Young Professional of the Year, and Michael Guerrero, general manager of The Laundry, has been tapped for the Service Excellence Person of the Year award.

If you go What: 2019 Navigator Awards When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 Where: The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Road Tickets: $65 each or $650 for VIP table at https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/annual-navigator-awards-steamboat-springs-september-765337.

Tickets for the 2019 Navigator Awards are $65 for reserved seating and $650 for VIP tables of eight. They can be purchased online at https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/annual-navigator-awards-steamboat-springs-september-765337.

The Navigator Awards are presented annually for the past 21 years by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Award winners in 2018 were: Mark Walker, Business Person of the Year; Freshies, Business of the Year; Jason Peasley, Young Professional of the Year; and Jason and Kelly Landers, Service Excellence People of the Year.