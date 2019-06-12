2019 crane-inspired Creative Arts Contest winners announced

Greater Sandhill Cranes walk through a field west of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition has selected winners of the 2019 crane-inspired Creative Arts Contest. High school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties submitted original writings or artwork inspired by the greater sandhill cranes.

Winners are: essay, Matt Riniker, Steamboat Springs High School; poetry, Molly Neton, Moffat County High School; other creative media, Gabriela Barrientos-Valencia, Steamboat Spring High School; and honorable mention award, MacKenzie Marshall.First-place winners each received a $1500 scholarship. The honorable mention winner was awarded a $500 scholarship.