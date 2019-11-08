2019 Best of the Boat orthopedic surgeon: Dr. Alex Meininger

Through six years of business in the boat at Steamboat Orthopaedic Associates, Dr. Alex Meininger has developed a reputation of being a trusted and skilled surgeon.

He specializes in knee ligaments, cartilage and meniscal injuries, as well as injury prevention and concussions amongst youth athletes.

Additionally, the Denver native is a U.S. Ski Team Physician and is the Grand County High School Team Physician. While getting a degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder, he skied competitively with the freestyle ski team.

He earned his medical degree at Rush University in Chicago and completed his residency at the University of Illinois.

When he’s not helping others stay healthy and active, he’s a competitive cyclist and enjoys skiing and spending time with his wife.