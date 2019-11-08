2019 Best of the Boat chairlift: Bar UE

Don’t ask us how this one topped the list (it’s slow and cold), but Bar UE — a YAN double installed in 1977 and one of the oldest chairlifts at the resort — took the catbird’s seat as Best Chairlfit.

Then again, perhaps that’s exactly why.

The cozy chair offers the rare chance to yell “single!” again in line (if there ever is one), gives your legs a welcome break from pounding out vert and provides plenty of time to get to know your chairmate.

Plus, it’s often more protected from the wind than its more modern and exposed cohort Storm Peak Express.