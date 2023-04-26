200 volunteers needed for Day of Caring

Monica Bierschenk spreads mulch in a flower bed outside the Routt County Humane Society as part of the 2022 Routt County United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers are still needed for the 2023 Day of Caring.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The United Way Day of Caring is around the corner on May 24, and 200 volunteers are needed to complete indoor and outdoor projects at more than 30 nonprofits across Routt County.

Volunteers can register as a team by Wednesday, May 3, to get a free T-shirt and lunch provided by the Ski Town Lions Club. For more information and to sign up, go to routtcountyunitedway.org/day-of-caring .