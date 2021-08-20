20 Under 40: Jason Regan

Jason Regan (Photo by John F. Russell)



Jason Regan came to Steamboat Springs on a whim. He visited Steamboat for Super Bowl weekend in 2016, along with his girlfriend at the time. After having a miserable time, she gave him an ultimatum: it’s her or the mountains.

It was an easy choice, he said.

“That started to plant the seed. I had a really great time here,” said Regan, 37. “It’s just the true, authentic Western heritage that everyone here encompasses.”

Despite not having any real connections in the area, Regan, a native of Colorado Springs, moved from Denver to Steamboat that summer. The move was a leap of faith, as he sought a new job following his decade of various sales work with the Colorado Rockies.

After some friendly conversations with teammates on a local softball team he joined, he connected with Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. and ended up becoming a group services coordinator. Then he met his wife, Reall, and their relationship moved quickly.

“(It was) one of those connections where it was meant to be,” Regan said.

Regan was promoted to group sales manager in November 2019, just months before COVID-19 surfaced. His role is to help lead the department that accommodates groups from 25 to 5,000 people at the resort. He’s considered an ambassador for the community and the mountain.

Much of his work experience is in sales, though Regan said he likes to think that his job is more about helping people.

“I’m basically selling the Steamboat dream, which isn’t all that tough,” Regan said.

Larry Young, senior sales manager at Ski Corp., called Regan an incredibly valued employee.

“His role as a national sales manager brings ski clubs and ski groups from around the country to experience Steamboat Springs’ genuine Western hospitality,” said Young, who is Regan’s boss. “He is a graduate of Leadership Steamboat, and continues to champion diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the resort and community.

“You will likely find Jason bagging 14ers, crushing the mountain bike trails or running long-distance trail runs when he isn’t on the clock, embracing everything our community has to offer,” Young added.

Throughout his time in Steamboat, Regan has also been quick to give back.

He and his wife founded Rise Steamboat, a donation-based fitness initiative that benefits local nonprofits. This year Rise Steamboat is looking to raise at least $20,000 for the 10 partnering nonprofits.

“It’s really cool to find how something that you’re passionate about can benefit others and get the community to buy in as well,” he said.

That passion for fitness also led Regan to successfully summit all 58 of Colorado’s 14ers, which are mountains that are 14,000 feet or higher in elevation. An avid endurance athlete, Regan is now training for the Grand Traverse Mountain Run, an ultramarathon from Crested Butte to Aspen over Labor Day weekend.

In 2019, Regan became a mentor with Partners in Routt County to a boy named Alex.

“(Alex) comes from a really good family, but they just don’t have the resources a lot of us are blessed and fortunate enough to have,” he said.

Alex, who will be heading to high school this year, enjoys nature so the two go for hikes, mountain bike or ski together. But the most important moments are when they get the chance to just sit and talk over a milkshake and burger at Johnny B. Goods Diner.

“He’s such a well-rounded individual,” Regan said of Alex. “He’s always asking how I’m doing and if I need anything — oftentimes, in this situation, the mentor feels the need to provide that to the mentee. It almost seems like it’s the opposite mindset.”

