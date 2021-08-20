20 Under 40: Ian Frazier

Ian Frazier (courtesy photo)



Ian Frazier’s love language is acts of service. That’s what makes him feel his best.

“I just love people,” he said. “Anything from shoveling people’s roofs, helping them move. I love it. It fills my cup.”

With the way Frazier contributes to the community, his cup has been overflowing for some time.

Frazier, 38, is a supportive friend, reaching out to people frequently, checking in and sharing scriptures. He doesn’t believe in just sharing the words of the Bible but rather living as a true Christian and helping as many people as he can through action.

He volunteers at Steamboat Strength & Conditioning to teach classes for The Phoenix, a sober active community that offers free classes to those recovering from substance use disorder. Frazier is a recovering alcoholic and finds joy in giving back to the gym community that helped him through his struggles.

Frazier also volunteers through his church, shares his story through public speaking and even teaches guitar. Frazier goes out of his way to help anyone he can.

“I owe it, I think,” he said. “I feel like no one is successful by themselves. A lot of people, you’ll hear, ‘I built this myself, and it took a lot of hard work.’ It did, but you also get lucky. I’ve been very fortunate. With that, I feel like I owe it to this community. They’ve been there for me, and all the communities I’ve been in.”

All of his extra work is on top of owning and running Forward Restoration, a disaster services company. Frazier has been in that line of work for some time, serving in profit and nonprofit work through hurricane relief. He later worked in Aspen and eventually, he and his wife, Sam, moved to Steamboat Springs, where she grew up, and started Forward Restoration in 2018.

“No one wants our services because we’re a disaster company, but we’re needed,” he said. “We try to turn a very bad day — because you meet me on probably one of your worst days — into a professional, good experience at least.”

The business has taken off, but Frazier tries to stay humble. He thinks back to his father who was a janitor for a long time.

“That’s basically what we are. We’re glorified janitors,” Frazier said. “You can have fancy trucks, but you can’t fake sincerity. If you really want to help people, just sincerely help them.”

Kelsi Brotherton, a friend of Frazier’s, was one of several people who nominated him for 20 Under 40 recognition.

“He’s a really good example of overcoming obstacles, and he’s just a really good human and continues to amaze me and help everyone around him,” Brotherton said. “He just deeply cares about people and actually puts in the effort to show that.”

Frazier said the key to fitting in all his acts of service is not finding the time but making it. He prioritizes his volunteer efforts as well as his business and his family. Admittedly, he sometimes has to remind himself he can’t pour from an empty cup.

“My faith and my wife definitely come first, and everything else falls into place,” he said.

