20 Under 40 celebration rescheduled for Sept. 15; tickets still available

A new date has been set for the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s 20 Under 40 celebration of 2021 honorees. The event, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, will be now be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Yampa River Botanic Park.

This is the fifth year the Pilot will honor 20 rising leaders younger than 40 who live and work in the Steamboat Springs area. The recognition took a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year’s class of winners includes Caitlyn Bambanek, Katie Carroll, Kelly Cook, William Crosby, Ian Frazier, Peter Hall, Emily Hines, Adrienne Idsal, Lennae Jenkins, Matt Johnson, Patrick Johnston, Kelly Latterman, Michael Marchand, Laraine Martin, Nelly Navarro, Jason Regan, Angelica Salinas, Maggie Taylor and Rebecca Williams.

The event, which is being held in partnership with the Young Professionals Network and sponsored by Alpine Bank, will include a special presentation of the winners, appetizers and a Champagne toast. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the event or online at https://www.steamboatpilot.com/20under40/.

To read profiles of each of the young professionals who will be recognized, visit https://edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&edid=334f329e-99cf-4810-a570-7c20fa69f6a2 .

