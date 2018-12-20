STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — ‘Tis the holiday season, and ready or not, it's here.

In the midst of tinsel and gingerbread, buried under the seemingly unending list of to-dos, stop and take a moment to really enjoy this time of year.

Traditions, whether at home or community events, draw people together and create lasting memories. It can be something as simple as taking a drive through the neighborhood looking at Christmas lights, caroling with friends or attending a worship service at a local church.

From light shows, markets and more, Steamboat Springs will be aglow with holiday activity, so mark your calendars and plan to attend at least one of these festive events.

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Santa at the Library

11 a.m. to noon | Hayden Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave.

Share your Christmas list with Santa at the Hayden Library.

Holiday Strings Concert

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Emerald Mountain School, 818 Oak St.

Join Emerald Mountain School for its annual Holiday Strings Concert. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students cap off the first semester by performing solo and ensemble strings pieces. This event is free and open to the public.

'Once Upon a Winter's Tale'

5 and 7 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Experience the magic of the season presented by the Steamboat Arts Academy’s theater and dance students.

Christmas Cantata

7 to 8 p.m. | Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

Join the Heart of Steamboat Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir and community orchestra and singers in a performance of the Christmas cantata, “Small Dancing Light.” A carol sing-a-long and Creche display with cookie reception is included in this free community event.

David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown

7 to 9 p.m. | Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Contemporary jazz piano legend David Benoit, along with acclaimed vocalist Sara Gazarek, pay tribute to the Peanuts’ “Charlie Brown Christmas” with their “Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown.” Tickets start at $45. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Visit with Santa

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Bank of the West, 555 Lincoln Ave.

Bring your children to Bank of the West in downtown Steamboat and visit with Santa in Santa’s Study. Santa also loves letters and lists. Don’t forget to bring a camera to get that special shot to send to Grandma and Grandpa.

Pioneer Christmas Story-time and craft

11 a.m. | Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Kids will have a chance to hear stories about pioneer holiday traditions. They will also create a Victorian holiday craft to take home. Children should be age 4 or older and accompanied by a caregiver. The whole family is also welcome.

Cookie Decorating and Sleigh Rides

3 to 5 p.m. | Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, 60880 Routt County Road 129

This free event offers people of all ages a chance to decorate Christmas cookies and enjoy a sleigh ride.

Men’s Christmas Caroling Coalition

5 p.m. | McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza, Unit C1

All men are welcome to join the Steamboat Men’s Christmas Caroling Coalition. The group will leave the pub at around 6:30 p.m. to spread Christmas cheer at homes and businesses.

Moonlight Snowshoe Tours

5 to 8:30 p.m. | Emerald Mountain, Blackmer trailhead

Join a Yampatika naturalist on a tour of Emerald Mountain. Registration required at yampatika.org. The $20 cost includes snowshoes.

Skate with the Grinch

6 to 9 p.m. | Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

The Steamboat Group will host this year's Skate with the Grinch event for kids and adults to skate with the Grinch and have their photo taken with Santa. Letters to Santa will also be collected at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Steamboat Springs Skating Club to help pay for ice time. A concession stand will be available with food, hot cocoa and baked goods for donation.

SUNDAY, DEC. 23

Free Ski Sundays

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Howelsen Hill

Ski for free every Sunday at historic Howelsen Hill. Ski the same trails as Steamboat Olympians just steps from downtown.

Picture Your Pet with Santa

Noon to 4 p.m. | Steamboat Ace Hardware, 2155 Curve Plaza

Bring your favorite furry friend for a picture with Santa. The background, Santa and props will be provided; just bring your own camera. Donations for Routt County Humane Society will be accepted.

Steamboat Holiday Festival

2 to 4 p.m. | Steamboat Resort base area, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

The festival at Gondola Square offers a parade led by Santa on horseback, cookie decorating, reindeer, a stocking scramble, a performance by acapella group Face Vocal Band, story time on the stage and more.

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

5:30 p.m. | Steamboat Resort base area, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Watch as the Steamboat SnowSports School treats folks to a spectacular on-snow parade down the mountain lit only by torches in celebration of the holiday season.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop

4:30 to 8 p.m. | The Barley Tap & Tavern, 635 Lincoln Ave.

This market is perfect for last minute holiday shoppers.

MONDAY, DEC. 24

Christmas Eve Service

5 p.m. | Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill, 645 Howelsen Pkwy.

A special Christmas Eve community candlelight service will be offered at historic Olympian Hall.

TUESDAY, DEC. 25

31st annual Community Christmas Dinner

2 to 6 p.m. | Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1597 Lincoln Ave

The Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors will host the annual Christmas Dinner, which is free for the community and includes a dinner with all of the fixings.

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Envy Alo Live

9:30 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Envy Alo takes the stage at Old Town Pub in downtown Steamboat.

Trout Steak Revival

10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve weekend's festivities with Trout Steak Revival, the group that has quickly become a quintessential Colorado band.

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Torchlight Parade

5:30 p.m. | Steamboat Resort base area, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle

The Steamboat Ski & Snowboard School treats tourists and locals to a spectacular on-snow parade down the mountain lit only by torches on New Year’s Eve. Start time is determined by sunset. In conjunction with the torchlight parade, a fireworks display will illuminate the sky providing a perfect ending to the evening. The show is free and great for all ages.

New Year's Eve Party

6 p.m. | Steamboat Resort base area, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle

Join Steamboat Resort for the Korbel New Year’s Eve Party. Take the gondola and celebrate New Year's in the Champagne Powder Room, overlooking the Yampa Valley and the sparkling lights of Steamboat Springs below. Dance the night away to live music and make merry with a balloon drop and Korbel toast to ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve Comedy

7 to 10 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Doors and the bar open at 7 p.m., and the annual New Year’s stand-up comedy show starts at 8 p.m.

Amoramora New Year’s Eve

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Amoramora is back in town for New Year’s Eve.

Eufórquestra NYE Show

10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Ring in 2019 with a champagne toast at midnight with Eufórquestra.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.