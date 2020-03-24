2 young women test positive for COVID-19 in Routt County bringing total to 7 cases
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Public Health announced Tuesday two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Routt County.
One of the cases is a woman in her 20s and the other is a female teenager, according to officials. Both were placed in isolation by a public health order. Their household contacts are in quarantine and other close contacts have been advised by the health department to self-quarantine for 14 days.
These two cases brings the total number of positive cases in Routt County to seven.
The county’s first two cases, out-of-state visitors, recovered and have been released from quarantine. The third, a man in his 20s, remains in isolation, as does the fourth case, a man in his 80s. A fifth case announced Monday affected a woman in her 30s, who is now also in isolation.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.
