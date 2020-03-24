2 young women test positive for COVID-19 in Routt County bringing total to 7 cases

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Public Health announced Tuesday two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Routt County.

One of the cases is a woman in her 20s and the other is a female teenager, according to officials. Both were placed in isolation by a public health order. Their household contacts are in quarantine and other close contacts have been advised by the health department to self-quarantine for 14 days.

These two cases brings the total number of positive cases in Routt County to seven.

The county’s first two cases, out-of-state visitors, recovered and have been released from quarantine. The third, a man in his 20s, remains in isolation, as does the fourth case, a man in his 80s. A fifth case announced Monday affected a woman in her 30s, who is now also in isolation.