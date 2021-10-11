2 winter storms to bring accumulating snow to Steamboat starting Tuesday

Fall and winter are clashing in the Yampa Valley, as snow on Mount Werner is starting to highlight ski runs at Steamboat Resort as they weave through the fall colors on Sunday. Two winter storms are expected over the area this week, bringing accumulating snow.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs could see its first few accumulating inches of snow this week as two winter storms are expected over the area beginning Tuesday, according to forecasters.

An unseasonably cold and wet storm currently affecting the Pacific Northwest coast is forecast to cross the Great Basin on Monday and bring cold and wet weather to the area starting Tuesday, said Mike Weissbluth, owner and operator of local weather forecasting site SnowAlarm.com .

Most of the precipitation expected will be along and behind the cold front, due between noon and sunset Tuesday, with snow at the higher elevations descending to the valley floor by later in the day, Weissbluth said.

“The center of the storm is forecast to pass almost directly overhead Tuesday night, with good snowfall predicted behind the center of the storm as we see our favorable cold, wet and unstable flow from the northwest,” Weissbluth said.

While the season’s first snow has already been seen, the city of Steamboat will likely see its first accumulating snowfall of the season, especially on grassy surfaces, with several inches possible by Wednesday morning. Around 4 to 8 inches of snowfall are expected on the mountain.

Weissbluth noted travel over Rabbit Ears Pass may be difficult at times from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning as the storm barrels through the area.

While not as strong as earlier in the week, a second storm is expected Thursday morning.

“(This storm) will still be cold and bring more snow showers, with further accumulations very likely at the higher elevations but more uncertain at the valley floor,” Weissbluth said.

High temperatures are forecast to dive to the low 40s Tuesday and fall to the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Those figures are near 20 degrees below the local average of 61 degrees and closer to temperatures observed in late November rather than mid-October, Weissbluth said.

The second storm is forecast to end Friday morning, with dry and warm weather headed into the weekend.

