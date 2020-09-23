2 Steamboat Springs marijuana dispensaries move to new locations

The Billo dispensary has moved from its old location in Curve Plaza to the other side of Steamboat Springs at 3150 Ingles Lane. The business' co-owner Paul Franklin said the new location offers better visibility and more space.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Billo is moving to the south side of town, and co-owner Paul Franklin said the new location will bring more visibility to the Steamboat Springs dispensary as well as additional space.

“This new location has a lot of character and ambiance that we didn’t have before,” Franklin said of the new store that is housed in a building that was once a model for Lindal Cedar Homes. “We turned the building into a more contemporary modern building with industrial steel columns and beams.”

Franklin said Billo’s new location at 3150 Ingles Lane off of U.S. Highway 40 will expand the dispensary’s retail space from 1,240 square feet to 1,820 square feet.

“We moved for two reasons,” Franklin said. “One, our lease was up at the current location, and two, we just felt there were two other dispensaries on the west side of town and we wanted to move to the south side to be closer to the ski mountain and to the locals on that side of town.”

Billo’s former location at 2093 Curve Plaza will not be empty for long. Rocky Mountain Remedies will be moving there and rebranding under the name of its new owner, Tumbleweed.

Billo, which is coming up on its three-year anniversary, offers both medical and recreational marijuana, CBD products and other merchandise.

“We offer concentrates, edible concentrates, drinks, vape pens, lotions, CBD products and tinctures,” Franklin said. “We carry a full range of just merchandise — hats, T-shirts as well as smoking accessories.”

Franklin said the store tries to have a variety of products from high-end vendors around the state, and state law requires 50% of the products he sells have to be grown or fabricated in Steamboat Springs.

Billo also owns and operates a 10,000-square-foot warehouse that includes three grow rooms with flower, two supporting rooms for the flower and a lab for manufactured products including concentrates and vape pens.

Billo recently earned top finishes at the Best of Rooster Cup, a statewide cannabis competition. Its Garlic Sherbert flower won first place in the hybrid class and the Platinum Kush Breath won second place in the indica class.

“It is huge,” Franklin said. “I mean it’s the best flower in the state, and they only do their competition once a year.”

Tumbleweed rolls into new location

Mark Smith, CEO of Tumbleweed Companies, said that when Rocky Mountain Remedies moves to a new location at Curve Plaza the store will be rebranded as Tumbleweed, and the space will be designed to be more similar to the company’s nine other locations in Colorado. Smith said the purchase of Rocky Mountain Remedies, which was approved by the city in July 2019, was finalized last month.

Photo courtesy of Mark Smith, Tumbleweed Companies.

Mark Smith, CEO of the Tumbleweed Companies, is looking forward to moving the former Rocky Mountain Remedies to a more visible location.

“I think our team believes that this location is a more retail-oriented location to serve the customers versus in the current kind of industrial park location,” Smith said. “It just seems a lot easier and more accessible, and it has better visibility.”

Tumbleweed Companies, which owns and operates 10 dispensaries in Colorado, made an offer to Rocky Mountain Remedy founders Kevin Fisher and Ryan Fisher to buy the company in July 2019. The Fishers received approval from the city to sell their share in the business, and after the transaction went through a state process, the deal was finalized in August.

“It does expand the retail footprint for both our retail and medical business here. It almost triples our footprint,” Smith said. “The larger floor space is going to enable us to be more like the other Tumbleweed stores and carry a large product offering.”

Smith said the owners of Billo alerted his team that their old location would be available.

“It’s a privilege to have this license, and they’re very limited. As you know, there’s only three of them,” Smith said. “I think all of us recognize that privilege and want to work together and support each other. … I really believe that in this type of industry we are kind of all in it together.”

Smith said if everything goes as planned, Tumbleweed will open in its new location sometime in October.

