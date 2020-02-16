2 Routt County wrestlers win at regionals, 8 more qualify for state

Steamboat Springs senior Spencer Mader earned his first-ever spot in the state tournament when he earned first in the 132-pound bracket at regionals on Saturday, Feb. 15.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School senior Spencer Mader has been waiting four years for this.

With three wins at the 3A Region 1 tournament, the Sailor was the victor at 132 pounds and qualified for state for the first time in his high school wrestling career.

“It really hasn’t kicked in, yet,” said Mader. “It feels really good to have all this work pay off. All the time I put in in the summer and throughout my whole career. Not missing practices, not missing tournaments. … It paid off.”

Mader won his quarterfinal by pin in 38 seconds, and his semifinal the same way in 1:42. The first-place match, against EJ Monterosso of Pagosa Springs came down to a 5-2 decision.

“Spencer just was confident,” said Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas. “He wrestled free, he wrestled loose, and he was confident in himself. When you’re confident in yourself, you’re not worried about anything else.”

Senior John Slowey used a 25-second pin and a 3-1 decision to earn a spot in the 195-pound championship, where he met Gauge Lockhart of Delta. Lockhart pinned Slowey in the final round, but the second-place finish is still sending him to state.

Senior Tucker Havel, all things considered, should be going to Denver next weekend, too, but is not. In the third-place match at 138 pounds, Havel lost a 6-2 decision. He had yet to wrestle the Glenwood Springs wrestler who finished fifth, so the two squared off for the last spot at state in the weight class. Havel lost 3-2 to Erik Krauth, a wrestler he had beaten earlier in the year. It’s the same fate that kept Mader from going to state last year.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Bonifas said. “It’s a tough sport.”

At 106 and 113 pounds respectively, freshmen Cole Muhme and Archer Bosick finished sixth. Senior Caleb Anderson also took sixth at 145 pounds. Bonifas wishes he could have seen the senior go to state.

“Our younger guys competed really well,” said Bonifas. “They didn’t make it, but they showed a lot of progress.”

One Ram will travel to state

Soroco High School junior Kody Logan earned a spot at the state tournament when he finished second at 152 pounds at regionals on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Soroco High School wrestling coach Jay Whaley expected more. In 2019, four Rams finished fourth or better at regionals and traveled to the state tournament. In 2020, there will only be one.

Kody Logan used a second round fall and an 8-1 decision to secure a spot in the 152-pound championship bout. The Soroco junior was pinned in 3:34 to take second.

“He took the kid down, then he made a mistake,” said Whaley. “You can’t make mistakes (at this level). That’s kind of disappointing, but he lost to a pretty good kid.”

Senior Tristan Singer was looking to return to the state tournament but finished sixth at 220 pounds. He was pinned in the semifinal and when he suffered the same fate in the consolation semifinal, his chances at state vanished.

Whaley expressed disappointment in how his upperclassmen wrestled at regionals, hoping senior Gene Bracegirdle would bring his best and potentially qualify, but the Ram didn’t even place in the 138-pound bracket.

“I wish I would have gotten more out of my seniors, but that’s the way it goes,” said Whaley.

Seven Tigers punch ticket to state

Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman was just shy of repeating as regional champion, taking second at 132 pounds at the regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Of the 10 athletes that the Hayden High School wrestling team brought to the 2A region 1 tournament, seven qualified for state by finishing fourth or better in their respective weight class.

“It’s right about what we expected,” said Hayden head coach Nick Planansky. “I think we left a couple home that could have gone, but that’s a pretty good number for us.”

Four Tigers earned their way to the championship match. At 120 pounds, junior Kyler Campbell won by decision and a major decision to get to the championship, where he took on Robert Cochran of Hotchkiss. Campbell lost a 7-1 decision, placing second at regionals for the second year in a row.

Sophomore Dylan Zimmerman was looking to repeat as regional champion, but Sean Dale of Cedaredge won with a 9-6 decision in the 132-pound final. Junior Wyatt Murphy, who finished third last year, placed second as he was pinned in 1:40 in the 138-pound championship.

Senior Hunter Planansky was the only Tiger to leave regionals with a title. He faced off with Meeker’s Colby Clatterbaugh, pinning the Cowboy in 2:52.

In his first year wrestling, senior Garrett Salazar finished third at 170 pounds. Also going to Denver next weekend is freshman Kodi Ingols, who won three matches by win to take third at 106 pounds. Freshman Sabyn Hager punched his ticket with a third-place finish at 113.

Hager lost his quarterfinal to Ace Connolly of Paonia by an 8-4 decision. After winning his next two matches, he met Connolly again in the third-place match. Hager was the victor that time, defeating his opponent 8-2.

“He was off his first match. He didn’t get after the kid,” said Planansky. “Then he stepped up and wrestled real tough, went after the kid the second time and really took it to him.”

2A Region 1 at Montrose

Team scores: 1. Cedaredge 244. 2. Hotchkiss 168. 3. Paonia 166. 5. Hayden 150. 12. Soroco 39.

106: Cons. semi: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Ben Biekert, West Grand, 0:37. 3rd: Ingols, H, fall Anthony Scanlon, Hotchkiss, 1:43.

113: Cons. semi: Sabyn Hager, H, over Carter Galloway, Mancos. 3rd: Hager, H, dec. Ace Connolly, Paonia, 8-2.

120: semifinal: Kyler Campbell, H, maj. dec. Trey Bejarano, Paonia, 10-2. 1st: Robert Cochran, Hotchkiss, dec. Campbell, H, 7-1.

132: semifinal: Dylan Zimmerman, H, maj. dec. Connor Blunt, Meeker, 9-1. 1st: Sean Dale, Cedaredge, fall Wyatt Murphy, H, 1:40. Quarterfinal: Sean Dale, Cedaredge, fall Gavyn Salberg, S, 1:04. Cons. 3: Dante Sandman, Ignacio, dec. Salberg, S, 4-1.

138: Cons. 2: Gene Bracegirdle, S, fall Isaac Walker, Ignacio, 2:46. Cons. 3: Rene Dominguez, West Grand, fall Bracegirdle, S, 3:27.

145: Cons. semi: Harley Workman, Norwood, dec. Payton Planansky, H, 3-1. 5th: Breccen Morelli, Mancos, fall Planansky, H, 0:45. Cons. 2: Darrel Ebaugh, S, fall Gaige Cressler, Dove Creek, 1:31. Cons. 3: Breccen Morelli, Mancos, fall Ebaugh, 0:43.

152: Champ. 1: Brian Hoerr, Cedaredge, fall Jake Lindley, H, 2:42. Cons. 2: Cameron Wood, West Grand, fall Lindley, H, 0:47. Semifinal: Kody Logan, S, dec. Tyler Barnes, Ignacio, 8-1. 1st: Traycer Hall, Hotchkiss, fall Logan, S, 3:34.

160: Cons. 2: Cody Hawn, H, fall Chris Wellington, West Grand, 1:23. Cons. 3: Ethan Guy, Hotchkiss, fall Hawn, H, 1:59.

170: Cons. semi: Garrett Salazar, H, fall Shane Odom, Paonia, 1:42. 3rd: Salazar, H, dec. Lot Martin, Mancos, 4-2.

182: semifinal: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Justin Mattison, Hotchkiss, 1:09. 1st: Planansky, H, fall Colby Clatterbaugh, Meeker, 2:52.

220: Cons. semi: Tanner Musser, Meeker, fall Tristan Singer, S, 1:30. 5th: Christopher Alejandre, Cedaredge, dec. Singer, S, 1-0.

3A Region 1 at Montrose

Team scores: 1. Pagosa Springs 239. 2. Alamosa 210. 3. Moffat County 163.5. 5. Steamboat Springs 93.

106: Cons. semi: Kyler Liddell, Alamosa, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 0:48. 5th: Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley, dec. Muhme, SS, 4-0.

113: Cons. semi: Devin Gomez, Gunnison, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 3:25. 5th: Caleb Bachman, Olathe, fall Bosick, SS, 1:50.

132: semifinal: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Ben Koch, Delta, 1:42. 1st: Mader, SS, dec. EJ Monterosso, Pagosa Springs, 5-2.

138: 3rd: Bryce Rowley, Rifle, dec. Tucker Havel, SS, 6-2. 4th: Erik Krauth, Glenwood Springs, dec. Havel, SS, 3-2.

145: Cons. semi: Daniel Gray, Olathe, fall Caleb Anderson, SS, 3:00. 5th: Isaiah Tigert, Grand Valley, dec. Anderson, SS, 9-2.

160: Cons. 2: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Caden Howe, GS, 3:20. Cons. 3: Brooks Anderson, Alamosa, fall Reynolds, SS, 0:36.

182: quarterfinal: Shane Moore, Bayfield, dec. Cole Moon, SS, 8-3. Cons. 2: James Goff, Delta, fall Moon, SS, 0:43. 195: semifinal: John Slowey, SS, dec. Austin Trujillo, Alamosa, 3-1. 1st: Gauge Lockhart, Delta, fall Slowey, SS, 5:16.

