2 new wildfires pop up west of Steamboat, south of Stagecoach

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and West Routt Fire Protection District crews responded to the report of a wildfire late Friday afternoon in the area of Wolf Mountain, north of U.S. Highway 40 between Hayden and Milner.

Upon further investigation the fire was located on the east side of Slippery Sides Mountain. Now called the Elk Run Fire, it was last reported as burning 3 acres, according to fire officials.

West Routt Fire responded with two brush trucks and six firefighters, and will return Saturday. The fire is located within Steamboat’s fire district.

Aerial crews assisting with the Morgan Creek Fire noticed smoke in the area of Wolf Mountain at around 4:30 p.m. and called it in. Officials, using several other reports of smoke, discovered the fire to the east.

A second new wildfire was reported late Friday in the area north of the ongoing Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County.

The Woodchuck Fire was discovered by authorities at around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Woodchuck Hill, located south of Stagecoach State Park to the east of Little Morrison Creek.

There has been no report of the fire’s size as of Saturday morning.

As thunderstorm continue to move into Routt County, lightning has been frequently seen the last three nights. Conditions are expected to remain relatively humid with potential thunderstorms expected through Wednesday.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.