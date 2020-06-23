2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Routt County discovered through contact tracing
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two Routt County residents tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to the Routt County Public Health Department.
The first case was a woman in her 20s, who was considered symptomatic. She was identified through contact tracing in relation to a previous positive case. The second was a symptomatic man in his 80s. He had traveled out of state and attended a large event, according to local health officials.
Both are recovering in isolation, and their close contacts, which were identified through contact tracing, are being tested.
The month of June has seen the addition of five positive cases, bringing the total in Routt County to 67, with four remaining active. One new positive case, a female teenager, was identified Monday and another, a woman in her 50s, was identified Saturday.
“We want to remind everyone that through contact tracing we have seen that travel and group gatherings are risky activities, and everyone should use extreme caution around people who have traveled or attended large events,” Routt County Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow said.
A variance request recently submitted to the state to allow for larger in-person gatherings for events could be jeopardized by an increase of additional cases, according to Ladrow.
“If this trend continues and we have more positive cases this week and next, it may hurt our chances for a variance approval,” she said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks as low spread. For Routt County’s population of 25,000, a low spread would mean seven cases over two weeks. A medium viral spread would be 13 cases over two weeks, and a high spread would be 26 cases in a two-week period.
The state’s public health order still limits personal gatherings to 10 people. Large gatherings over 10 people are not permitted, including parties, barbecues and camp-outs.
“We urge our residents and our visitors to take public health prevention measures seriously to keep our county safe, healthy and open to business and community events,” Ladrow said.
In order to move to the next phase of opening called “Protect Our Neighbors,” the county needs to show that a successful suppression of COVID-19, Ladrow said.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- Employees at businesses and customers are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.
