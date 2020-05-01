2 more residents test positive for COVID-19 at Casey’s Pond
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two more residents at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs have tested positive for COVID-19, according to online updates from Casey’s Pond.
One of the residents lives in the Grove assisted living neighborhood and one in the Harbor memory support neighborhood.
“Both residents are being cared for with full isolation protocols in their apartment homes,” according to Casey’s Pond.
A total of 11 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive since the mass testing effort began by the Routt County Health Department.
Four residents of Casey’s Pond have died due to complications of the virus.
The total number of tests to date at the retirement community total 327, with 189 negative test results for staff and 138 negative results for residents.Test results for 20 residents and 29 staff members are still pending, according to Casey’s Pond.
“The speed of testing has significantly improved,” according to the April 30 update. “We are receiving test results in many cases within 24 hours. Speedy testing is a key factor in reducing the spread of infection, providing the most effective care to each resident, and most effectively using scarce Personal Protective Equipment.”
As of Friday in Routt County, there have been a total of 61 positive cases of COVID-19, with 50 of those listed as recovered. A total of 1,109 tests have been administered. Community testing events were held this week in Hayden and North Routt.
