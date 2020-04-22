2 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Casey’s Pond

A third and fourth resident from Casey's Pond in Steamboat Springs have died from complications related to COVID-19.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two more people in Routt County have died as a result of COVID-19, Routt County public health officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Routt County to four. All have been residents at Casey’s Pond.

A male in his 80s and a female in her 90s died Wednesday morning, according to Casey’s Pond and Routt County Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow.

“The heart of our community is extremely heavy today as we mark the passing of two, cherished residents as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” said Casey’s Pond Executive Director Brad Boatright in a news release. “This news is very difficult for our dedicated team. I humbly request that you please hold a loving thought or prayer for the residents’ family members and the entire Casey’s Pond community of residents, families and team members.”

Nine residents and nine staff members at Casey’s Pond have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 228 total tests administered, according to Casey’s Pond.

“The news of these losses in our community serves as a solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to some members of our community, in particular older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions,” Ladrow said in a news release.

Out of 742 tests administered in Routt County, there have been 54 positive cases, with 37 of those listed as recovered.

