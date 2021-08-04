2 intoxicated pedestrians: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 3

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

12:46 p.m. Officers took a report of illegal trash dumping in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about an animal off its leash in the 90 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

5:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a hit-and-run car crash in the 4000 block of Anchor Way in Steamboat.

9:26 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:50 p.m. Officers responded to another intoxicated pedestrian on Seventh and Yampa streets.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

