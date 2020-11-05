2 defendants in murder case sentenced to prison

Brooke L. Forquer, William C. Ellifritz and Skyla M. Piccolo-Laabs





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two of the three defendants in the murder of 26-year-old Steamboat Springs man Elliot Stahl have been sentenced to prison, according to court documents.

Brooke L. Forquer, 21, and Skyla Marie Piccolo-Laabs, 23, both of Craig, pleaded guilty in March to reckless manslaughter, accessory to a crime and abuse of a corpse. The two were also originally charged with robbery, though those charges were later dismissed.

Piccolo-Laabs and Forquer were both sentenced last month by Judge Shelley Hill to 12 months in county jail and 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The 12 months were related to the charge of abusing a corpse, which is a class 2 misdemeanor, and the 16-year prison sentence was for the count of accessory to a crime and manslaughter, both a class 4 felony.

“We hoped the court would take into consideration some of the mitigating circumstances and impose the 10-year sentence reclusive to the 16-year sentence,” Erin Wilson, defense attorney who represented Forquer, told Steamboat Pilot & Today Thursday.

The sentencing comes after a court battle that has lasted nearly a year for the two women.

William C. Ellifritz, who was arrested and charged alongside Forquer and Piccolo-Laabs, is accused of stabbing Stahl in the neck. It is said he then forced the two women to stab him as well after an altercation in the car.

According to statements that Piccolo-Laabs and Forquer made to law enforcement officials, Ellifritz stabbed Stahl as the four were driving up Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40. They said he then directed Forquer to drive to an area south of Yampa.

Stahl’s body was discovered by a fisherman near the Flat Tops Wilderness Area south of Yampa at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 2019.

Ellifritz is scheduled for a jury trial beginning March 8.

