2 dead in Oak Creek shooting, including suspected shooter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two people died Wednesday following a shooting in Oak Creek, according to local authorities.

While information regarding the incident is limited, Routt County Undersheriff Doug Sherar told the Steamboat Pilot & Today on Wednesday evening that a male entered a residence in Oak Creek just before 4 p.m. and was actively shooting. Sherar said one person was killed before a person in the residence shot and killed the shooter. Two other people were injured.

The Oak Creek Police Department responded to the scene and were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting. Sherar said more information was expected to be released early Thursday.

Pilot & Today Reporter Alison Berg contributed to this report.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.