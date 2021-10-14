2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs sends 3 to hospital

Emergency vehicles surround the scene of a two-car crash on Fish Creek Falls Road behind Old Town Hot Springs near the road’s intersection with Third Street.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

At least three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash Thursday on Fish Creek Falls Road near Third Street in Steamboat Springs.

Shortly before 5 p.m., authorities were requested to the scene of a collision reported on Fish Creek Falls Road, behind Old Town Hot Springs, in which one individual had been ejected and others were injured.

A 28-year-old male was transported in unconscious condition to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, in addition to a 66-year-old female who complained of pain, according to scanner traffic. A third individual who was injured was able to speak with first responders and then taken to the Steamboat hospital.

A dog traveling in one of the vehicles was reported as having died in the crash, according to officials.

A vehicle traveling west on Fish Creek Falls Road toward Third Street lost control and struck a pickup, according to Steamboat Springs Police Department Sgt. Rich Brown.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

