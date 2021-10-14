2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs sends 3 to hospital
At least three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash Thursday on Fish Creek Falls Road near Third Street in Steamboat Springs.
Shortly before 5 p.m., authorities were requested to the scene of a collision reported on Fish Creek Falls Road, behind Old Town Hot Springs, in which one individual had been ejected and others were injured.
A 28-year-old male was transported in unconscious condition to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, in addition to a 66-year-old female who complained of pain, according to scanner traffic. A third individual who was injured was able to speak with first responders and then taken to the Steamboat hospital.
A dog traveling in one of the vehicles was reported as having died in the crash, according to officials.
A vehicle traveling west on Fish Creek Falls Road toward Third Street lost control and struck a pickup, according to Steamboat Springs Police Department Sgt. Rich Brown.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
