Downtown Steamboat without power for an hour Saturday night

The moon shines in the distance as the lights are out on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs on Saturday.

Bryce Martin

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:58 p.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With dark streets and storefronts in Steamboat Springs, the almost-full moon was extra bright for about an hour.

Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Facebook stated “We are currently experiencing a feeder outage from the Brooklyn substation affecting 2,300 members.”

At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, crews dispatched to the issue expect about 45 minutes until the power was restored. Power was back up and running by 9:48 p.m.

Jim Jennings with YVEA said the outage was caused by equipment failure.