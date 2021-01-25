1st Steamboat Conversations town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival memories
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival celebrations of the past, featuring longtime locals who will share their memories from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Panelists will include: Cedar Beauregard, longtime local who participated in many past Winter Carnival events; Shane Yeager, a horseman who has pulled many young skiers along Lincoln Avenue over the years; Anne Degroff, a longtime local whose children were in the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Tom Whiddon, who has participated in the Winter Carnival as an announcer for Opening Ceremonies and Street Events for years; and Blair Seymour, the Winter Sports Club’s development program director and cycling program director.
This year’s Winter Carnival will be the 108th annual event and will be held from Feb. 3 to 7 in a very different format than previous years due to COVID-19 protocols.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.
Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs.
The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
1st Steamboat Conversations town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival memories
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival celebrations of the past, featuring longtime locals who will share their memories from 2 to 3 p.m.…