1st Steamboat Conversations town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival memories

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel of 2021 will focus on Winter Carnival celebrations of the past, featuring longtime locals who will share their memories from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Panelists will include: Cedar Beauregard, longtime local who participated in many past Winter Carnival events; Shane Yeager, a horseman who has pulled many young skiers along Lincoln Avenue over the years; Anne Degroff, a longtime local whose children were in the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Tom Whiddon, who has participated in the Winter Carnival as an announcer for Opening Ceremonies and Street Events for years; and Blair Seymour, the Winter Sports Club’s development program director and cycling program director.

This year’s Winter Carnival will be the 108th annual event and will be held from Feb. 3 to 7 in a very different format than previous years due to COVID-19 protocols.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.

Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs.

The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.