1st Star Party set for new Ball Observatory at CMC

From left, Bob Ball and Colorado Mountain College physical sciences faculty member Paul McCudden look over the Celestron telescope housed inside the Ball Observatory. Ball and his wife Ann donated the observatory, telescope and software to the college, which the Steamboat campus dedicated at a ceremony Sept. 10, 2019.

Courtesy Stephanie Stockin/Colorado Mountain College

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s been only two weeks since Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs unveiled its new Ball Observatory, and it will get to host its first Star Party more than a month earlier than planned.

“This is sort of a trial run,” Associate Professor and Physical Science Chair Paul McCudden said. “The telescope is up and running, but much of the other optics, electronics and cameras still need to be worked on.”

McCudden felt it would be best to go ahead and get some recognition for the new observatory while it was still fresh in everyone’s mind.

“I want to introduce people to the observatory and its capabilities and give them a quick tour of some of the great things they can see in the sky with and without the observatory,” McCudden said.

The Star Party is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Ball Observatory, 1275 Crawford Ave. The event is free, and McCudden encourages star gazers of all abilities to participate.

“If they only see Jupiter and its moons and Saturn and its rings, that alone will convince them that the observatory is a great addition to the community,” McCudden said.

