1st round of Literary Sojourn tickets goes on sale Tuesday

The 2019 Literary Sojourn takes place Saturday, Sept. 7. The first round of tickets to the festival go on sale Tuesday, June 11.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Every fall since 1993, Steamboat Springs plays host to a festival of authors and readers. Stories, inspiration and processes are shared, and the power of the written word is celebrated. On Tuesday, June 11, the first round of tickets to the 2019 festival goes on sale.

The donor early sale of tickets runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, through midnight Monday, June 17, at literarysojourn.org. Each Donor Early Sale ticket is $150, which includes a $75 donation to Literary Sojourn. Buyers may purchase as many as eight tickets.

Starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, general public tickets go on sale. Tickets are $75 each, and each buyer may purchase as many as eight tickets.

The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, at Strings Pavilion. The program features nationally and internationally acclaimed authors, who each present about their published works, host book signings and offer book sales. As many as 500 attendees come from across the country to experience the event.

This year’s program brings the following authors to town:

Jennifer Clement, president of PEN International, has written four novels. Her most recent, “Gun Love,” was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for Fiction, was one of TIME’s 10 Best Fiction Books of 2018, a New York Times Editor’s Choice and an Amazon Best Book of the Month. Clement lives in Mexico City, and her work often focuses on the issues of violence against women and journalists.

Esi Edugyan writes stories around themes of race and belonging. The Canadian novelist has twice won the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's most prestigious literary award. Edugyan's novels include "Washington Black," "Half-Blood Blues," "The Second Life of Samuel Tyne" and the nonfiction collection "Dreaming of Elsewhere: Observations on Home."

Rebecca Makkai's most recent novel, "The Great Believers," is set during the AIDS epidemic in 1980s Chicago, and it earned a spot as a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award. Makkai's other works include "The Borrower," "The Hundred-Year House" and "Music for Wartime: Stories. Find a sample of Makkai's short fiction on the podcast This American Life here.

Madeline Miller writes epic tales of gods, goddesses and the mortal world, but she adds women's perspectives and voices that have for thousands of years been left out of similar stories. Her debut novel "The Song of Achilles" was an Orange Prize winner, and her newest work, "Circe," was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

John Burnham Schwartz has written bestsellers "The Commoner," "Claire Marvel," "Bicycle Days" and "Reservation Road," which was also made into a motion picture. Schwartz's book "The Red Daughter," just released in April, is a portrait of the life of Svetlana Alliluyeva, Joseph Stalin's only daughter.

Andrew Sean Greer serves as the 2019 Sojourn's master of ceremonies. Greer won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for "Less," his comedic novel about a novelist who travels the globe to avoid having to attend a wedding. Greer has also published four other novels, including "The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells," "The Story of a Marriage," "The Confessions of Max Tivoli" and "The Path of Minor Planets" and the story collection "How It Was For Me."

The 2019 Literary Sojourn takes place at Strings Pavilion.

Courtesy photo

Featured authors’ books are available at Bud Werner Memorial Library and at Off The Beaten Path.

For more information, visit literarysojourn.org.

