2 test positive for COVID-19 in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Routt County were confirmed Friday, March 13, by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the state, the case involves two out-of-state residents who visited Routt County. The ages and genders of the two have not yet been released.

Test results must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. Until that is completed, the results are considered presumptive positive.

Because the presumptive positive cases are residents from another state, the Colorado health department will take the lead in contact tracing and investigation.

Anyone who has concerns they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is urged first to call their primary care providers. Or, if you have any questions related to COVID-19, call the CO-HELP Hotline at 877-462-2911.

The most common symptoms include a fever and dry cough.

If you are feeling those or other flu-like symptoms, stay at home. This will reduce the risk of transmission. Only call 911 for emergencies. Unless you are in need of immediate care, call your doctor or the state hotline before going to an emergency room or urgent care.

COVID-19: Follow our coverage Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department. Take precautions in everyday life: Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm but be prepared.

​People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.

This story will be updated.