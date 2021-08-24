15 candidates submit petitions to run for Steamboat Springs City Council

For the first time in a long time, there will be contested races for all four open seats on Steamboat Springs City Council. Monday was the deadline to submit petitions of candidacy, and 15 people will be running for council with each race featuring three or more candidates.

In District 1, David Baldinger, Jr., Gail Garey and Kelly Pickett have submitted candidate petitions. District 1 encompasses 12th Street to Steamboat Springs Airport, including Oak Street, Lincoln Avenue, the area surrounding Colorado Mountain College, Dream Island Plaza and the Copper Ridge and Downhill Drive neighborhoods.

Joella West, Blair Picard and Loui Antonucci have filed to run for the open District 2 seat. That district includes Anglers Drive, Amethyst Drive, Old Fish Creek Falls Road, South Lincoln Avenue, the area surrounding UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and the area directly surrounding Steamboat Resort.

Potential District 3 candidates include Steven Randall, Walter Magill and Daniel Gerke. District 3 includes Village Drive, Weiss Drive and the condos south of Walton Creek Road.

And for the at-large position, which represents the entire city, candidate petitions have been submitted by Ed Briones, Dave Moloney, Chris Harris and Peter Hunter.

Petitions for Harris, Hunter, Randall, Magill and Pickett still need to be cured, which means candidates did not have enough valid signatures on their petitions and have until 5:30 p.m. Friday to collect more signatures and submit them to the City Clerk’s Office.

City Clerk Julie Franklin said she is still reviewing eligibility for Dakotah McGinlay in the District 3 race and incumbent Kathi Meyer for the at-large seat. Meyer currently represents District 2 and is term limited.

In 2019, only one race was contested, with three candidates running.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.