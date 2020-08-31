2 Steamboat attorneys among 14th Judicial District Court judge finalists

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs attorneys Matt Karzen and Erin Wilson are two of three candidates the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated to fill a district court judgeship created by the retirement of Judge Shelley Hill.

Sandra Gardner of Hamilton is the third candidate. Karzen is currently serving as district attorney of the 14th Judicial District, and Erin Wilson is a criminal defense attorney in Steamboat. The three were among 16 people interviewed by the members of the nominating committee.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will appoint one of the three attorneys as the new district court judge. He has 15 days from Aug. 31 to make the appointment. Judge Hill is scheduled to retire on Jan. 12, 2021.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.