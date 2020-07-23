Local judge ends career on bench opening spot in 14th Judicial District

Since being appointed district court judge in 2006, Steamboat Springs resident Shelley Hill said she has tried to do the right thing with every opinion she has given.

CRAIG — A little more than a month after Judge Sandra Gardner announced her retirement from the Moffat County Court, the 14th Judicial District is now dealing with a second opening, as Judge Shelley Hill announced her retirement Wednesday, effective Jan. 12, 2021.

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via video conference on Aug. 28 to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the 14th Judicial District which covers Routt, Moffat and Grand counties.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 14th Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years, according to a press release from the district. The current annual salary for this position is $173,248. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Applications are available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 13. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 6. Under the rules of the 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission, names of the applicants shall be made public once the application period is closed.

The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are: James Osborne of Craig; Harper Louden, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Lulu Gould, all of Steamboat Springs; and Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake.