13th Street, west Steamboat, downtown sidewalks planned to improve walkability, pedestrian safety

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Soon, you won't have to walk on the shoulder of 13th Street to get between downtown Steamboat and the Fairview neighborhood near Emerald Mountain.

The sidewalk on 13th Street, which is planned to connect Bud Werner Memorial Library to Lithia Springs Road, is one of several sidewalk projects under development around town. Other projects on Steamboat's west side and downtown are gearing up for design or construction.

City Engineer Ben Beall said having a walkable community is one of the goals the city has focused on as it looks to improve transit infrastructure. Sidewalks make pedestrians more comfortable, he said, and better allow people to disembark from a bus or park their car and get to where they want to go.

Sidewalks also make streets safer for pedestrians, Public Works Director Jon Snyder said.

"Over there on 13th Street, we have a lot of people walking back and forth from Fairview to downtown, and we'd like to get them off the street onto a sidewalk," he said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the city hosted an open house to gather input on the 13th Street sidewalk. Beall said the information gathered at the meeting will be presented to Steamboat Springs City Council in February before accepting bids from contractors to complete construction in summer 2019.

West of downtown, Lincoln Avenue will see new sidewalks on both sides of the highway west of Stockbridge Transit Center. In 2020, the city aims to complete sidewalks on Lincoln Avenue from Indian Trail to Conestoga Circle and the Steamboat Community Center to Loggers Lane. Next year, Beall said the city will host an open house, which would allow adjacent property owners to give input on the projects.

"That's one where we don't see a lot of pedestrian activity right now, but we anticipate a lot of pedestrian activity once a safe route is given to them," Snyder said.

The city also is planning to construct the following sidewalks in 2019.

A sidewalk on the south side of Howelsen Parkway from the rodeo grounds entrance to Howelsen Ice Arena

Sidewalk connections on the east side of Seventh Street between Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue and on the south side of the 600 block of Oak Street

Connections between Yampa Street and Lincoln Avenue on Fourth and 11th streets

An underpass beneath the Fish Creek bridge over Lincoln Avenue, which would build a pedestrian connection between Safeway and Walgreens

Improving the sidewalk at the northwest corner of the Walton Creek and Whistler roads intersection

