13th Street in Steamboat to close for six days

As crews work to repair a sewer break, 13th Street in downtown Steamboat Springs will be closed from Friday, Feb. 2 through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Vehicles will detour via Shield Drive and the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge.

“Unfortunately, we looked for a way to keep one-lane open on 13th Street, but due to the location of the break that was just not an option,” said Public Works Director Jon Snyder. “Anyone that travels this route including large semi delivery trucks should not rely on direction apps for the next week.”

A sewer line broke on Tuesday, Jan. 31, near the Steamboat Springs Transit facility and the break being near a high-pressure gas line makes the repair work more complicated than usual.

Adding to the complications is the three to five feet of frost, so the ground has to be thawed before crews start digging, which could take two days. Repair work is expected to take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, with backfilling on Wednesday.