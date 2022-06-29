13 Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers recognized in ‘America’s Best’ rankings

Thirteen brokers at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty were recognized in the 2022 RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking.

The list features nearly 24,000 residential real estate professionals hailing from every state that are among the top 1.5% real estate professionals in the country. Of the 21 agents from Steamboat Springs on the list, 13 represent Steamboat Sotheby’s.

In the state of Colorado by individual sale volume, Pam Vanatta was ranked No. 25, followed by Cam Boyd at No. 27, Cindy MacGray at No. 42, Colleen de Jong at No. 115, Adrienne Stroock at No. 140, David Baldinger Jr. at No. 151, Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence at No. 161, Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan at No. 241, Kathy Steinberg at No. 312, Barkley Robinson at No. 353, Darrin Fryer at No. 411, Andy Polski at No. 462, and Kiyah Roe at No. 470.

The complete “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, http://www.realtrends.com .