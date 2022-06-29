13 Steamboat Sotheby’s brokers recognized in ‘America’s Best’ rankings
Thirteen brokers at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty were recognized in the 2022 RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking.
The list features nearly 24,000 residential real estate professionals hailing from every state that are among the top 1.5% real estate professionals in the country. Of the 21 agents from Steamboat Springs on the list, 13 represent Steamboat Sotheby’s.
In the state of Colorado by individual sale volume, Pam Vanatta was ranked No. 25, followed by Cam Boyd at No. 27, Cindy MacGray at No. 42, Colleen de Jong at No. 115, Adrienne Stroock at No. 140, David Baldinger Jr. at No. 151, Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence at No. 161, Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan at No. 241, Kathy Steinberg at No. 312, Barkley Robinson at No. 353, Darrin Fryer at No. 411, Andy Polski at No. 462, and Kiyah Roe at No. 470.
The complete “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, http://www.realtrends.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User