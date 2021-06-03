13 nonprofits receive $325K in grants from Community Health Benefit Fund

Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation has announced funding recipients from the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Health Benefit Fund. Twenty applications were received and reviewed, with 15 grants totaling $325,000 awarded to 13 nonprofits.

The 2021 grant recipients are: Advocates of Routt County; Grand Futures Prevention Coalition; Horizons Specialized Services; Integrated Community; Mind Springs Health; Northwest Colorado Center for Independence; Northwest Colorado Health; Partners in Routt County; Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide — REPS; Planned Parenthood – Steamboat Springs Health Center; Routt County Council on Aging; Steamboat Montessori; and Yampa Valley Autism Program.

To qualify, organizations had to be an existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located within Routt or Moffat counties and align to the funding priorities of mental health, access to health care and substance use disorder.

“We are excited to partner with this year’s grant recipients as we further invest in the health of our local communities,” said Foundation Executive Director Karen Schneider In a news release. “We’re extremely fortunate to have such dedicated nonprofits working to address mental health, access to health care and substance use disorder. The programs focus on children, adults, preventive services, mentorship, breaking down cultural barriers and more.”

Multiple recipients are working on initiatives that touch on more than one of the funding priorities. Of the 15 grants awarded, 12 are connected to mental health initiatives.

Partners in Routt County will use its grant to support increased staffing, mentor recruitment and training.

“Mentors and staff provide essential social and emotional support as a prevention and intervention strategy,” said Partners Executive Director Michelle Petix. “We’re grateful to be a grant recipient, which will allow us to continue addressing the growing needs of our community youth and the mental health impacts of the pandemic and social justice issues.”

Grants from the Community Health Benefit Fund, which is the name given to funds the Foundation received from UCHealth, are split equally between two purposes: annual grant funds for the advancement of health in the communities served by YVMC, including population health initiatives; and special initiatives for the benefit of programs, services and capital projects within or related to YVMC operations and activities.

The grant cycle will open again Jan. 1, 2022, following the determination of focus areas based on strategic initiatives set by the Board of Trustees of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, results of the community health needs assessment and input and feedback from YVMC’s medical staff.