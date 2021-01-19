15 district staff, 6 middle school students quarantined after COVID-19 case

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:25 p.m to reflect more quarantines.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Six students at Steamboat Springs Middle School and 15 district staff members are in quarantine until Jan. 25 after being close contacts with a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

This is the third quarantine notice issued by the Steamboat Springs School District in the last four days. Almost 200 students and nearly 30 staff members have needed to quarantine since students came back from winter break.

The district uses the general term “district staff“ so they do not identify who is in quarantine, and the 15 staff in this case is a mix of teachers and other employees.

District Superintendent Brad Meeks said the number of teachers in that group is low enough to provide enough coverage to stay in the current hybrid-learning model. The ability to keep students in that model depends on the availability of staff.

While the district has had to frequently quarantine groups of students over the last few weeks, some students and staff are starting to come out of quarantine.

A dozen students and a staff member at Strawberry Park Elementary School were able to return to normal activities Monday. More than 20 students and seven staff members at Soda Creek Elementary School will be able to return Wednesday.

Nearly 80 students and two staff members at Steamboat Springs High School will also exit quarantine Thursday.

On Jan. 25, the district will revisit its phased implementation plan, which brings back younger students first followed by older students. If the school board were to approve the plan, kindergarten through second-grade students would return to class full-time Feb. 1.

