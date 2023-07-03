12th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival schedule is now online
The annual crane festival takes place Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig. It presents favorite crane, bird and nature activities, including guided crane viewing and bird walks, a demonstration with live raptors, bird art exhibits, workshops, documentary films and expert speakers.
The 2023 keynote speaker is Dr. Rich Beilfuss, President and CEO of the International Crane Foundation. Other featured speakers include Buddy Huffaker, Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation; Steve Burrows, acclaimed author and writer of birder, murder and mystery novels; and CCCC’s Executive Director, Erin Gelling.
Crane experts Sandra Noll and Erv Nichols lead guided crane viewings and present a “Cranes 101” talk. Ted Floyd, editor of Birding magazine (with assistance from Andrew Floyd), leads guided bird walks and offers a special presentation during the community picnic. Nature’s Educators showcases live raptors up close during a special presentation.
The complete schedule is available on the website: http://www.coloradocranes.org. Send questions to info@coloradocranes.org.
